Corendon is the first Dutch travel organisation to introduce child-free zones on its flights – focusing on the Caribbean island of Curaçao.

For an extra €45, travellers can book a place in a so-called Only Adult zone at the front of the plane where a curtain will separate them from any crying babies or noisy toddlers.

The zone is aimed at people who want child-free travel or to be able to work uninterrupted but will also help parents, who will no longer have to worry about their offspring’s impact on their fellow passengers, should they cry or be over-active, the airline said.

Corendon follows in the footsteps of some international airlines that also offer child-free zones but Corendon is the first to do so in the Netherlands.

KLM, TUI and Transavia said they were not contemplating banning children from their flights. “In summer lots of families with children fly to holiday destinations,” a spokeswoman for TUI told RTL.

Corendon is introducing its partially child-free flights in November and only on flights to Curaçao. The company already sells holidays to Adult Only hotels.