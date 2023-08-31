AZ and Ajax progress in Europe, Twente bow out to Fenerbahçe
AZ Alkmaar scraped through to the group stage of the UEFA Conference League on penalties after giving up a two-goal lead against Norwegian side Brann.
After the first leg in Alkmaar ended 1-1, goals by Mayckel Lahdo and Sven Mijnans looked to have put AZ firmly in control of the tie after half an hour, but Brann pulled one back just before half-time when defender Fredrik Knudsen headed in a corner.
Ruben van Bommel slid in to restore the two-goal cushion early in the second half, but Brann substitute Joachim Soltvedt fired in a free-kick with half an hour to play before Japhet Sery Larsen’s header levelled the scores seven minutes from time.
The shoot-out was deadlocked until the sixth round of kicks, when Mathew Ryan managed to palm out Frederik Børsting’s next spot-kick before new Portuguese signing Alexandre Penetra fired AZ into the group stages.
Ajax progressed in the Europa League despite a 1-0 home loss to Loedogorets, thanks to the Amsterdammers’ 4-1 win in the first leg in Bulgaria a week ago.
As expected, Twente Enschede bowed out of the Conference League against Fenerbahçe, as they followed up their 5-1 defeat in Turkey with a 1-0 reverse in the Grolsch Veste stadium.
Thank you for donating to DutchNews.nl.
We could not provide the Dutch News service, and keep it free of charge, without the generous support of our readers. Your donations allow us to report on issues you tell us matter, and provide you with a summary of the most important Dutch news each day.Make a donation