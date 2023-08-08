This year’s soggy summer hit a new low this week, with the coldest ever recorded August 6.

The maximum temperature recorded at the De Bilt weather station near Utrecht, where weather records are set, was just 15.8°. In addition, heavy rain on Sunday led to localised flooding in places.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little warmer and the rain is heading away from the Netherlands for a time. According to weather bureau Weeronline, the temperature could reach as much as 23° in the south on Wednesday itself.

Thursday will be warmer still, at up to 26° inland, but it will still be several degrees lower on the coast. The wind will also drop.

On Friday it will still be warm but clouds will gather later in the day and there could be the odd shower in the evening, Weeronline said.

The weekend will be a mix of sunshine and cloud, with the occasional shower and temperatures a normal 21° to 24°.

The KNMI weather bureau paints a similar picture and says the weather will remain mixed with average August temperatures up to the end of the month.

Worldwide, July was the warmest month ever recorded, the European Commission’s climate bureau Copernicus confirmed on Tuesday.