Anouk Vetter wins first Dutch medal with heptathlon bronze

Dutch all-round athlete Anouk Vetter won the Netherlands’ first medal of the world athletics championships in Budapest on Sunday by taking bronze in the heptathlon.

The world title went to Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson while the American favourite Anna Hall took silver. Vetter, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics and last year’s world championships, finished on 6,501 points.

There was surprise news for the Dutch squad in the men’s 1,500 metres on Sunday too, when Niels Laros unexpectedly qualified for the final, making the 18-year-old only the third Dutchman to ever qualify for the medal race over that distance.

Dutch star distance runner Sifan Hassan will be in action again on Tuesday, when she takes part in the 1,500 metres hurdles. Hassan fell just metres before the finish in the 10,000 metres on Saturday.

Femke Bol, who also fell while in a medal position in the 4×400 mixed relay on Saturday, is in action in the heats of the 400 metres hurdles on Monday evening.