90% of students apply for a basic college or university grant

Some 90% of students who are entitled to a basic grant this year have applied for the money so far, according to figures from student finance group Duo.

Nearly 392,000 students have applied for a grant – the first time in eight years that university and hbo college students have been able to get financial help to pay tuition fees and living expenses.

Students must apply by September 1 to be sure of payment next month. University and college freshers weeks are now starting in the run up to the new academic year



The new basic grant is €274.90 per month for all students who live out and €110.30 for those who live at home. College and university students from households where the annual income is less than €70,000 will also be able to apply for a top-up grant of up to €416 per month.

In addition, all live-out students will be given an extra monthly payment of €164.30 to offset the cost of higher energy and food bills during the next year.

EU students who work at least 24 hours a month in the Netherlands may also be entitled to a Dutch government grant.

Students who fail to complete their degree courses within 10 years will have to refund the money.