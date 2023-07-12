Zandvoort brings in “funtaks” for Grand Prix visitors

Zandvoort town council is introducing a new tax payable by people attending large events such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix to cover the cost of dealing with traffic, security and clearing up.

The tax, nicknamed the “funtaks” by local officials, will apply to all visitors attending events of more than 10,000 people from next year. Visitors will pay €3 per day, so €9 if they are attending a weekend event.

Councillors voted by 13 to three for the plan.

The organisers of the Zandvoort Grand Prix say they are not in favour of the tax but that they will accept it, even though the race brings in big bucks for the seaside resort.

The next Zandvoort Grand Prix takes place at the end of August and the Dutch location is also on the calendar for 2024 and 2025.

The tax will generate €900,000 from next year’s Grand Prix alone.