Wage rises agreed in June top 8%, taking 2023 average to 7.5%

Wage rises agreed in June will average 8.2% over the next 12 months, in line with the May figure, according to employers advisory organisation AWVN.

In total, 39 pay deals were finalised last month, covering 960,000 people. The total is so high because a number of major deals were sealed in June, including teaching.

Salaries have been rising sharply because of both high inflation and staff shortages. Over the first six months of 2023, wages have risen by 7.5% – a record high, the AWVN said.

Last year wages rose by an average of 3.8%, the year before 2.1%.

Central bank president Klaas Knot recently warned of the risk of wage price spiral if pay demands are not moderated.

The surge in pay rates, he said in May, could drive up inflation and lead to the European Central Bank again increasing interest rates. That would damage the economy, he said. ‘And then we will all be worse off.’