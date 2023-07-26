VanMoof owners can now pick up their broken bicycles

Cyclists whose broken VanMoof bikes were waiting to be repaired in one of the company’s authorised workshops can now make an appointment to pick up their two-wheeler.

Owners will be messaged by the company to fetch their bicycle, but there is a good chance it will not have been repaired because of the company’s financial problems, news website Nu.nl reported.

VanMoof went bust last week and since then no more repairs have been carried out. A shortage of spare parts was also one of the reasons the company got into financial difficulty.

The court-appointed curators are now looking at a possible restart for the company, which has sold almost 200,000 bikes since it was founded in 2009.

People who are waiting for the delivery of a new bike are likely to have lost their money because the tax office takes priority in any settlement.