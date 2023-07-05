The KNMI has downgraded the code red storm warning to orange for the north of the country as storm Poly continues to sweep the country.

The weather bureau is still predicting gusts of up to 120 k/ph but is expecting the wind to die down in the course of the afternoon.

The storm has caused extensive damage as it began its rampage along the coast and inland in the early morning.

In Haarlem emergency services could not save the life of a 51-year-old woman who was trapped in her car when a tree fell on it, media reports said. A fellow passenger survived the incident.

Traffic came to a standstill on the A9 where trees and branches obstructed the way while the NS cancelled train and public transport services in Noord-Holland, Flevoland, Friesland, Groningen, Drenthe and parts of Overijssel, and Gelderland causing many travellers to be stranded at central rail hub Utrecht.

in Amsterdam public transport was also suspended because of flying debris. It is not yet clear when the schedules will be resumed but travellers are advised to consult the NS and GVB websites.

At Schiphol airport both arriving and departing flights have been cancelled or delayed between 9am and 4pm. Some 400 flights have been affected already and that number is likely to increase, the airport said. Travellers should contact their airlines for the latest developments.

Schools in West-Friesland, Friesland and Flevoland were closed, with pupils who had arrived already were being kept there until their parents could get them. In Amsterdam, too, pupils were kept on the premises and planned tests have been postponed.

The strong gusts of wind uprooted numerous trees, with one Amsterdam cyclist narrowly escaping being crushed by a falling tree.