Unemployment rate unchanged in June at 3.5%

The Dutch unemployment rate remained steady at 3.5% in June, national statistics agency CBS said on Friday.

In total, 353,000 are classified as being officially jobless and 153,000 of them are claiming unemployment benefits (ww)

In June, 3.6 million people between the ages of 15 and 75 did not do a paid job, primarily because they had retired, were in education or were unable to work through ill health.

The Dutch figures cover such a wide age group in line with guidelines from the International Labour Organisation.

Confidence

Consumer confidence was also unchanged in June at -39 and has now been negative for four years, the CBS said.

Consumers are pessimistic about the economy in general and are unwilling to spend money on major purchases themselves.

The consumer confidence index reached its highest ever position of 36 in January 2000 and a low of -59 in October last year.