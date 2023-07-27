Two Dutch holidaymakers drown on canoe trip in France

Two Dutch holidaymakers have drowned during a canoe trip on a canal in the Aube department in northeast France, French media reported.

The men, aged 25 and 35, were part of a family group of 12 people staying at a campsite in Dienville where they hired canoes and set out along the local canal.

The canoe the men shared overturned between Mathaux and Blaincourt-sur-Aube, a part of the canal that is off-limits because of strong currents.

Local media reports that said the men had seen a child or a dog in the water that they wanted to save were later denied by police. They said the men had been curious about the forbidden part of the canal.

One of the men could be hauled out of the water quickly but was found to have died of cardiac respiratory arrest. The body of the second man was found some time later.

The other family members were unhurt but an eight-year-old girl had to be taken to hospital with shock.