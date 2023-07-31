There is little change in the wet, windy weather ahead and on Tuesday there may even be thunderstorms at times, weather bureau KNMI said on Monday.

Monday will be cloudy with some rain and it could be heavy at times in the afternoon. The rain will continue overnight and Tuesday will have more of the same, although there may be some sunny spells mixed in with the showers.

It will also remain cold for the time of year, with temperatures no higher than 19° in the north and 22° in the south, the KNMI said.

There maybe some sunshine by next weekend, but there is still an 80% chance of rain.

The KNMI’s long range forecast envisages more of the same well into August, but says there may be a return to drier, warmer weather late in the month.