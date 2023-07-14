Some 2,000 more people than expected died in Q2, heat to blame

Almost 2,000 more people died than expected in the second quarter of this year, national statistics agency CBS said on Friday.

In total, over 39,000 people died between April and the beginning of July.

In particular, there was an increase in deaths among people living in care homes and among the frail elderly in the first three weeks of June, the CBS said.

The high number of excess deaths is likely to be linked to the record high temperatures that month.

The CBS also said that according to its calculations, 319 people died of coronavirus in February, the most recent month for which statistics are available.

The CBS estimates some 48,000 people died of coronavirus in 2020, 2021 and 2022.