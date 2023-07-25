The public prosecution department has told the Marechaussee military police force to investigate why at least three people who were given a formal warning for their apparent role in the occupation of Schiphol airport in November 2022 were not actually present.

The department decided to send warnings to 176 people who were arrested at the airport and identified on the basis of information provided by the Marechaussee. Five people faced legal action.

However, the department said on Tuesday, it now transpires at least three people who have been sent the letters say they were not at the protest.

“If this indeed the case, then this is to be regretted and apologies will follow,” the department said. “And of course, all the registered information will be destroyed.”

One woman, Kristen Verdel, placed a copy of the letter she had received on Twitter, describing it as “intimidating”. She says she was at a playground and a wedding when the demonstration took place.

Dit is eh… een intimiderende brief van het Openbaar Ministerie, die ik vandaag bij thuiskomst vond. Gericht aan mij (naam zoals in paspoort). Het enige is: ik was 5 november 2022 niet bij een demonstratie op Schiphol, maar bij een binnenspeeltuin en een bruiloft elders. ?!?! pic.twitter.com/ayEg0e3GqG — Kirsten Verdel (@locuta) July 24, 2023

Greenpeace campaign director Faiza Oulahsen said in a reply to Verdel that the campaign group, which jointly organised the demonstration together with Extinction Rebellion NL, was aware of other cases.

The public prosecution department said earlier this month that the border police had arrested about 400 protesters that day, but that “most did not want to identify themselves”.

“The criminal investigation then focused primarily on identifying those who chained themselves to aircraft and those who assisted others in climbing over and cutting down the fencing,” the department said. “Ultimately, 183 people were identified as having been involved in the unlawful entry to the airport.”

A spokesman for the military police told Dutch News the organisation is aware of “claims from three individuals stating that they were not present at Schiphol on the day in question”.

The public prosecution department has tasked us with conducting a thorough investigation into these claims, the spokesman said. “We understand the seriousness of the situation and will conduct this investigation with utmost diligence.”