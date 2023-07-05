New traffic cameras to spot drivers using devices at the wheel

New smart traffic cameras with a high chance of catching drivers using a device at the wheel will be deployed across the Netherlands, reports the AD.

Around fifty of the cameras – which can ‘see’ if someone has a device in their hands – will be rolled out nationwide and may also change location.

The fully automated system takes a photo which is then sent automatically to the CJIB judicial fining body. Offenders are then expected to receive a €350 fine, plus administrative costs, within days.

The cameras – which are already used in other countries – are intended to increase traffic safety, after accidents rose dramatically last year.

Holding a cup of coffee is likely to be permitted in the Netherlands, reports the AD, although in countries such as the UK, prosecutions are possible if a driver is deemed to be distracted by snacking.