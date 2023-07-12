Netherlands to host NATO summit for the first time in 2025

The Netherlands is to host a Nato summit for the first time in the alliance’s history in 2025.

The decision was announced at the current summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, where caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte is among the 32 leaders of member states in attendance. A venue for the gathering has not been decided.

The last major international summit in the Netherlands, the Nuclear Security Summit in 2014, was held at the World Forum in The Hague.

It is Rutte’s first engagement since he announced on Monday that he would step down at the end of his current term, following the collapse of his coalition last week.

There has been speculation that Rutte could be headhunted for the top job at Nato, even after he told journalists in Vilnius on Tuesday that he was “out of the running”.

Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg recently extended his term of office by a year until October 2024, but the former Norwegian prime minister is known to be keen to return to domestic politics.

Rutte has insisted repeatedly that he is not interested in a top international job and plans to leave politics when the new cabinet takes office. When asked if he had any plans the future, he suggested increasing his hours as a part-time teacher, a job he has done once a week for the last 20 years.

Rutte and his team will stay on as a caretaker administration until the general election, expected to take place in November, and negotiations to form a new cabinet have concluded.