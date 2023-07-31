Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP, nears Vettel’s nine-win streak

Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen is just one win away from equaling Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine straight Grand Prix wins in a row which he set in the 2013 season.

Verstappen, who started the Belgian Grand Prix in sixth place, won the race convincingly after taking the lead in the 17th lap.

After 12 races this season, the two-times world champion leads the table with 314 points, ahead of his Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez on 189.

The next race on the calendar is the Zandvoort Grand Prix on August 27.