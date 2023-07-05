Krentenwegge: the list of Dutch traditions just got longer

The official list of Dutch traditions has just become longer as nine new ones have been entered into the national Intangible Cultural Heritage Inventory.

The wildly divergent items include Keti Koti, the annual remembrance ceremony and festival which mark the end to slavery on July 1, Carbidschieten, where milk churns are blown up using a mix of carbide and water to ring in the new year in Kampen, and the rituals surrounding Krentenwegge, a type of currant bread from Twente.

The list now contains 215 Dutch traditional crafts, festivals and social practices that are considered worthy of survival.

The Ndyuka mourning and healing rituals, which are part of the Surinamese Marron people’s culture, have also been included.

Among the more modern entries is the Demo scene, which revolves around computerised audio-visual presentations shown at demo parties.

The list also includes more sedate practices such as the sustainable cottage gardens in Alkmaar, the traditional haute couture embroidery techniques of Broderie d’Art and the ancient privileges that belong to former estate Heerlijkheid Sinoutskerke and Baarsdorp.

The Netherlands signed up to a Unesco initiative to preserve intangible heritage in 2012. Compiling an inventory is one of the obligations that comes with the membership.