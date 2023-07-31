Inflation falls in July but food inflation remains high at 11.6%

The rate of inflation fell to 4.6% in July, national statistics agency CBS said on Monday in a preliminary estimate. In June the rate was 5.7%.

Food inflation remains high at 11.6% the CBS said, although it is down 1 percentage point on June. But energy prices have plunged 16.3%, based on a new calculation method which takes actual prices for domestic electricity and gas into account, rather than new contracts.

The CBS will publish an update based on more complete figures on August 8

Calculated according to the harmonized EU system, inflation was 5.3% in July and 6.4% in June. The difference is largely down to the inclusion of housing rental prices in the Dutch system.