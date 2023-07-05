Dutch energy use fell to its lowest level since 1990 last year because of high energy prices, latest figures from statistics agency CBS have shown.

Gas consumption in 2022 was down 21% on the previous year because of a scale-down of gas-intensive activity caused by soaring energy prices, the CBS said. Oil consumption went down by 4%.

The Dutch energy mix consists of oil, gas, renewable energy, coal and other sources, such as nuclear energy and waste. The use of renewable energy went up but coal remained steady.

Households showed the biggest reduction in gas consumption, with a fall of 22%. Contributory factors were the warm weather and efforts to minimise gas use, such shorter shower times and lower house temperatures in winter. The services industry used 15% less gas.

The agricultural sector topped the list with a 31% reduction, the CBS found, particularly in the horticultural sector where production was scaled down and less gas was used for greenhouses. The mild weather again contributed to the fall.

Half of the reduction in gas use was due to electricity companies which generated less electricity from gas. Oil refineries halved their gas use but the amount of oil remained the same, partly because of an increase in the use of oil gases and lpg for the generation of heat and hydrogen.

Industry showed an 18% fall in gas use, mainly because a number of gas-intensive chemical companies scaled down production due to the high costs.