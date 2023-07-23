Dutchman in Majorca poo video is sorry for “disgusting” act: AD

The 25-year-old Dutchman who went viral after being filmed excreting on the head of a sleeping man on the island of Majorca has told the AD he is ‘unbelievably sorry” for his ‘humiliating and disgusting act”.

The man, who the paper says has faced a string of death threats since the video hit social media on Tuesday, told the paper “Yes, I am the perpetrator and I am now being punished”.

Since the film went public, the young man from Alblasserwaard said he has hardly dared to go outside. “I did it and it is disgusting, humiliating, terrible. Everything people are saying is right, and I want to take full responsibility,” he told the paper.

“But that people are saying I should be taken outside and shot.. that hits hard,” he said. “My life has been turned upside down, as has that of my family. I am even considering emigrating.”

The incident took place at around 6.30 am on the last day of a short trip. The perpetrator was on the island with seven friends for a “good time” which involved large amounts of alcohol. After a night of partying, the club where the group were hanging out closed and they went to the boulevard to find something to eat.

“We were sitting on the same wall as the sleeping man,” he said. “I had been awake for 20 hours but still functioned, although I was seriously under the influence… someone shouted, ‘shit on him’, so I did.”

Unbeknown to the group, the act was filmed by someone else who uploaded the video to social media channel Snapchat, the AD said. Within hours it had gone around the world.

Drunken tourists

The Spanish holiday island has been wrestling with how to deal with drunken tourists for years and club and hotel owners had called on the authorities to clamp down hard ahead of the start of this season.



“We Dutch have always been considered good tourists but that image is fading fast thanks to this sort of thing,” Saskia Schwan, a Dutch hotel manager on the island told the AD. “Dutch youngsters have lost respect and decency. The worse you behave, the cooler you are.”

Two years ago, a fight involving a group of young Dutchmen on the island left one man dead and three others in jail.

Carlo Heuvelman, 27, died after being kicked repeatedly in the head during a brawl that broke out in July 2021 over a bar stool. He fell into a coma and died later in hospital.

The suspects, from Hilversum, were staying in a villa on the island at the time. All but one of them fled to the Netherlands after the incident, except for one who was holding the key to the rental property.