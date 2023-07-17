Dutch wins at Wimbledon, mens doubles and women’s wheelchair

Wesley Koolhof has become the fourth Dutch national to win the men’s doubles title at the Wimbledon grand slam tennis tournament.

Koolhof and his partner, Neal Skupski of Britain, took the title in two sets, beating Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zelballos 6-4 6-4. The last Dutch win in the doubles was in 2015.

Elsewhere at the tournament, wheelchair tennis player Diede de Groot won the women’s final, beating fellow Dutch national Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1. It was De Groot’s fifth Wimbledon win and her 11th grand slam title in a row.

De Groot and Griffioen also went on to take the women’s wheelchair doubles title 6-1, 6-4.