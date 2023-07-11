Dutch lily grower wins appeal, can use pesticides again

The lily grower who was last month banned from using pesticides because of the health risk has now been told he can use four different types on his fields in Boterveen in Drenthe, RTL Drenthe reported on Monday.

At last month’s hearing, the court upheld a claim by two outdoor activity companies and a group of private individuals, saying they had a legitimate concern that their exposure to a mix of pesticides put them at risk of contracting illnesses such as Parkinson’s disease, ALS, and Alzheimer’s.

The appeal court, however, has now overturned this ruling, RTL Drenthe said. The court will publish its reasoning in two weeks time but has given the verdict now so as to reduce financial damage for the farmer.

According to RTL, the lily industry uses more pesticides than any other horticultural sector.

Last year, European research led by Wageningen University showed that 42% of Dutch farmland has excessive levels of nitrogen and phosphates, in addition to widespread contamination with pesticide compounds.

The results of a study led by Radboudumc neurologist Bas Bloem into Parkinson’s in bulb farming area Bollenstreek, where pesticides are widely used, are expected this year.