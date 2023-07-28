Despite rumours, Getir will stay in the Netherlands after all

Turkish speed delivery service Getir will remain operational in the Netherlands but is pulling out of Spain, Italy and Portugal, the company confirmed on Friday.

There had been rumours that the company, which took over German firm Gorillas last year, would ditch the Netherlands as part of a reshuffle.

Getir will also continue to operate in Turkey, Germany, Britain and the US, where it sees its best chances of success, the company said. Some 96% of revenue is generated in these five countries.

Getir’s retreat comes as it faces a major cash crisis and struggles to close a funding round that has been months in the works, website TechCrunch reported.

British fast delivery firm Zapp left the Netherlands last year citing uncertainties due to changing rules and regulations concerning their distribution centres.

Amsterdam city council in particular has been limiting the locations of fast delivery service depots to less central industrial estates because of complaints from locals about nuisance noise and traffic.