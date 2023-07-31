Demi Vollering takes top prize in Tour de France Femmes

Dutch woman Demi Vollering has won this year’s Tour de France Femmes, the eight-stage round France cycling race for women now in its second edition.

She crossed the finishing line second in Sunday’s time trial behind Swiss teammate Marlen Reusser but remained in first position.

“I need a bit of time to take it all in,” Vollering told reporters after the award ceremony in the southwestern city of Pau.

Annemiek van Vleuten, who won the event last year and is retiring this year at the age of 40, missed out on a medal, finishing the event in fourth place, behind Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma. Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky was second.

Vollering, 26, had been set on a skating career and was Zuid-Holland champion in the 2017-18 season before switching to cycling.