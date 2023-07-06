Damage done by Poly estimated at €50-100m but could be higher

An initial estimate has put the damage done by storm Poly to homes and businesses at between €50 million and €100 million, insurers association Verbond van Verzekeraars said on Thursday.

“Poly wreaked considerable havoc and the impact has been great,” director Richard Weurding said.

The – conservative – estimate is based on historical data and the real damage may turn out to much greater, Weurding said, depending on local differences.

In some places gusts of over 140 k/ph were measured and because the trees were in leaf they were more vulnerable and did more damage falling down.

The insurers organisation warned that damage to property that had not been ‘looked after’ would not be included in a pay out. “This is not about a rickety fence that was coming down already”, Weurding told broadcaster NOS.