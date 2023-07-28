Coldplay gives Dutch music charity a keyboard

British band Coldplay have donated a keyboard to charity Music for Kids in Krommenie, the organisation has said.

“We received an e-mail from a booking office saying a touring artist had heard of us and wanted to make a donation,” Ruben Hoeke, one of the charity’s founders, told broadcaster NOS.

“I had a hunch then it might be Coldplay,” he said. The band recently played two concerts at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

The charity, which gives guitars to children whose parents can’t afford them, still has to decide what to do with the keyboard.

“There are lots of people who are saying we should put it up for auction so we can buy more guitars, “ Hoeke said. But, he said, the keyboard could also go to a “talented child who is unable to play an instrument because of a lack of money”.

The news of the donation has prompted more people to contribute, the charity said. It has now given guitars to 480 children and thanks to the money coming in another 70 can be added to the list. “We are aiming for 1,000,” Hoeke said.