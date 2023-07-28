Ten people were arrested when riot police were drafted in to restore order after Thursday night’s Conference League qualifier between FC Twente and Swedish side Hammarby.

Trouble broke out on the main stand at the Grolsche Veste stadium in Enschede after the final whistle but there were also disturbances outside the grounds, where most of the arrests took place.

According to local paper Tubantia, hard-core FC Twente fans had gone to the main stand looking to confront Hammarby supporters who were seated there. One Swedish fan was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The trouble also led to a city centre dance event ending early “as a precaution”. It was not until 1 am that order was fully restored.

Twente won the game 1-0 and the return leg takes place in Stockholm next week.