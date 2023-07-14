Amsterdam considers higher parking fees for SUVs

Amsterdam council officials are looking “with interest” at the idea of introducing higher parking fees for big cars, as is happening in French and German cities, the NRC reported on Friday.

City transport chief Melanie van der Horst told the paper the concept is an interesting one.

“Public space is scarce and it is not a mad idea to ask more money for cars that take up more room,” she said. As yet, there are no concrete plans “but we are going to look if this can also be done in Amsterdam.”

Paris is one city where SUVs will face higher charges from next year. In Brussels officials are even looking at banning SUVs from the city altogether, the paper said.

Amsterdam’s current administration aims to reduce the number of parking spaces in the city by 10,000 by 2025. Parking fees in the capital also went up from July 3.