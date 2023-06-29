Petrol prices are set to surge by around 14 cents a litre on Saturday when the discount on fuel duty introduced in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine comes to an end.

Filling stations are bracing themselves for a last-minute rush as drivers fill their cars before the expiry date of July 1.

The tax relief, worth 13.8 cents for a litre of petrol and 10 cents for diesel, was brought in 12 months ago after prices surged to around €2.45 and €2.14 respectively in response to a spike in oil and gas prices on the global markets.

The net difference, including VAT, is 16.7 cents for petrol and 12 cents for diesel, according to price watchdog United Consumers. LPG fuel is also going up by 3 cents a litre.

The difference in price could translate to between €6 and €10 for a full tank, depending on the fuel used and the size of the car.

Garages in Belgium and Germany are anticipating a pick-up in Dutch customers after July 1 as drivers near the border go in search of bargains.

Even with the discount, fuel prices in the Netherlands are higher than in most neighbouring countries. According to the ANWB, the average cost of a litre of petrol is currently costs €1.83 in the Netherlands, compared to €1.68 in Belgium and €1.78 in Germany.

Dutch diesel prices are lower, at €1.52 a litre compared to €1.69 in Belgium and €1.60 in Germany, but are likely to become marginally higher than Germany from Saturday.