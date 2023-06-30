Mortgage applications by young buyers rise as market stabilises

Younger first-time buyers are finding it easier to agree a mortgage after rules were imposed to restrict investors’ access to the property market.

According to figures from mortgage broker De Hypotheker, the number of mortgage applications from buyers under 35 increased by 18% in the first quarter of 2023, while numbers for other age groups went down.

The trend was strongest in rural provinces such as Limburg, which recorded a 49% increase, Groningen and Friesland, where applications were up by 35%. Noord-Holland saw a more modest 9% increase, while in Drenthe the rise was just 2%.

De Hypotheker also found that 68% of mortgage applications were from people buying a house, as opposed to those renewing or changing an existing loan. In 2022 fewer than half of applications were from buyers.

The number of applications in the 45 to 55 age group fell by 28%, reflecting a lack of available houses in their price bracket.

Menno Luiten, commercial director of De Hypotheker, told the Telegraaf that the housing market appeared to be heading for a soft landing after falling by 5.6% in the last 12 months.

“This recovery is especially positive for starters, for whom the prospect of an affordable house are improving,” he said.