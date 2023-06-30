Gas extraction in Groningen should be completely stopped this year instead of at the end of next year, mining regulator SodM has recommended.

The regulator said the recent government decision to allow extraction until October 1 2024 in case of a shortfall next winter will prolong the uncertainty of Groningers in the affected areas.

Last year SodM accused the government of putting the interests of the gas companies before that of the health of the locals.

“The shoring up of homes has been delayed as well as the compensation scheme and there is new damage being caused by earthquakes all the time. All this is leading to damage to health for a number of locals,” SodM said in an advisory report.

The regulator cited research by the university of Groningen which has shown that some of the people in the mining areas are developing stress-related health problems which increase their chances of an early death.

“This is particularly the case for people who have suffered multiple damage. That is why extraction must stop completely by October 1 2023,” the organisation said.