Justice minister Dilan Yesilgöz lends the far right a veil of respectability by backing a PVV proposal to ban police from wearing headscarves. Farmers Defence Force are condemned for circulating MPs’ phone numbers ahead of a debate on the stalled talks on agriculture reform. Richard de Mos is at the centre of more chaos in The Hague as the coalition is unable to agree on how to rehabilitate him after his acquittal on corruption charges. The inquiry into the government’s pandemic response is sidelined by a row over how many conspiracy theorists should sit on the committee. And the Netherlands raise their hopes of qualifying for the cricket world cup by snatching a dramatic win against the West Indies.

Ophef of the week: ChristenUnie minister accused of puritan crusade against alcohol in sports clubs (Telegraaf)

Crazy Ass Moments in Dutch Politics salutes Rita Verdonk:

Former Integration Minister and VVD MP Rita Verdonk launches her new party “Trots op Nederland” (Proud of the Netherlands) with a campaign video that includes Oscar worthy acting (2010) pic.twitter.com/ZWvNLPa7AG — Crazy Ass Moments in Dutch Politics (@CrazyDutchPol) June 27, 2023

