Teaching unions agree a 10% pay rise and one-off bonus

Primary, secondary, and special education teachers are to get a 10% pay rise and a one-off bonus under a deal agreed between employers and the teaching unions.

The agreement heads off the risk of a strike, which had been called for October 5.

The unions had called for a 12% rise to offset the impact of high inflation. The agreed deal is for less money but is backdated to the beginning of July.

Teachers will also get 17 cents a kilometre in travel expenses, a rise of five cents, and a bonus in November, with €1,000 for those in the lowest pay scales.

The agreement, which will run until October 2024, still has to be approved by union members.