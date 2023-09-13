Teaching unions agree a 10% pay rise and one-off bonus
Primary, secondary, and special education teachers are to get a 10% pay rise and a one-off bonus under a deal agreed between employers and the teaching unions.
The agreement heads off the risk of a strike, which had been called for October 5.
The unions had called for a 12% rise to offset the impact of high inflation. The agreed deal is for less money but is backdated to the beginning of July.
Teachers will also get 17 cents a kilometre in travel expenses, a rise of five cents, and a bonus in November, with €1,000 for those in the lowest pay scales.
The agreement, which will run until October 2024, still has to be approved by union members.
Thank you for donating to DutchNews.nl.
We could not provide the Dutch News service, and keep it free of charge, without the generous support of our readers. Your donations allow us to report on issues you tell us matter, and provide you with a summary of the most important Dutch news each day.Make a donation