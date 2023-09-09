Rutte and royals express concerns for Moroccan quake victims

The Dutch royal family and caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte have expressed their concern for victims of a devastating earthquake that has hit Marrakesh in Morocco.

The magnitude 7.2 quake, which hit southern Morocco overnight on Friday, has killed more than 600 people according to Reuters. It is the worst earthquake since 2004, and struck in the High Atlas mountains where the most casualties occurred.

Rutte said on social media: “Terrible news coming in about the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco. My thoughts are with the many victims of this disaster and with the local emergency services. I conveyed my sincere condolences to prime minister Aziz Akhannouch.”

Terrible news coming in about the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco. My thoughts are with the many victims of this disaster and with the local emergency services. I conveyed my sincere condolences to Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) September 9, 2023

Dutch king Willem-Alexander and queen Máxima posted that their “thoughts are with the families of the victims in Morocco and with the many Netherlands who are in fear for their loved ones.”

There are 178,000 people in the Netherlands who were born in Morocco and another 189,000 people with one or more parents born there, according to CBS statistics office.