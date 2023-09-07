Over half of Dutch students are still living in their family home, threatening their move towards independence, student accommodation knowledge centre Kences has warned.

Accommodation is scarce and far too expensive, Kences said in its latest student accommodation monitor.

An important added factor is the introduction of the student loan system. In 2015, students had to borrow to fund their degree courses, running up an average debt of around €25,000 by the time they graduate.

In the academic year 2015-2016, 53% of students lived out. That has now fallen to 44%, Kences found. Half of the students said high rents were the main reason they were still living at home, while 20% said they could not find accommodation.

“Fewer Dutch students are leaving home and that is bad news, Kences director Jolan de Bie said. “We know that flying the nest contributes to the wellbeing and development of students and youngsters. It’s a natural step on the way to independence,” she said.

The total number of live-out students has risen since 2015 down to the influx of international students who all need places to stay.

This academic year’s reintroduction of grants will make students’ lives easier but will lead to student accommodation even scarcer, Kences said. This year saw a shortage of 23,700 places and that will rise to 56,800 by 2030 if nothing is done.

In an action plan launched last year, the government pledged it will build 60,000 student homes by 2030.