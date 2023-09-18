Omzigt rules out alliance with the PVV, calls out 30% ruling

Independent MP Pieter Omtzigt has said again that his new political party NSC will not form a coalition with the far-right PVV after the November general election.

Omtzigt told tv current affairs show Buitenhof that he had “great difficulty” with the way some of the party’s policies are “infringe upon the rule of law”.

The NSC, currently leading in the opinion polls, will only run the country together with parties that respect the constitution, he said. “This is not something I have seen [with the PVV] in recent years.”



The fledgling NSC will not publish its election manifesto until the end of October, just three weeks before the vote. However, Omtzigt did give some insights into the party’s position on several key issues.

For example, he said backed an increase in the minimum wage “but not directly to €18”, as ChristenUnie has suggested.

Other measures can also be taken to make sure people can live financially secure lives and afford food, housing and energy, he said.

To that end, a number of tax breaks could go or be reformed, such as the 30% ruling for expats, he said. “That is distorting the entire rental market in Amsterdam because the person next to you with the same salary can pay far less,” he told the programme. “I want to limit this.”



Meanwhile, PVV leader Geert Wilders told the Telegraaf at the weekend that he had “softened the edges” of the PVV’s political agenda and that he really wanted to participate in the next cabinet.

Plans for a “de-Islamisation” ministry have been dropped and Islam is no longer referred to as a “totalitarian ideology”, the paper pointed out.



However, the “core” of the party’s plans remain unchanged, Wilders told the paper. The PVV has been in opposition for most of its 18 years and has been ruled out of participating in a new coalition by most parties.

Dual nationals

New VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz has, controversially, opened the door slightly, saying she will not yet rule the party out.

The PVV has also dropped its wish to ban dual nationals from being MPs or ministers. Yesilgöz has dual Dutch and Turkish nationality although according to the Volkskrant, she is in the process of ditching her Turkish passport rights.