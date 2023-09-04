Increased car and motorcycle sales fuelled by electric vehicles

Sales in the car and motorcycle industry increased by a third in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a year ago according to Dutch statistics office CBS. It attributes the uptick to a combination of more electric vehicles being sold, the elimination of back orders and price increases.

The latest figures show a 33.7% increase in turnover overall, with the largest increase – some 49.1% – recorded in the trade and repair of passenger cars. This saw the largest increase since 2005.

While CBS says the sales increases are largely due to the growth of electric car sales, the delivery of back orders also contributed to increased turnover. Importers of new passenger cars reported a 29.2% increase partly because of the delivery of those orders. The CBS says this trend appears to be over.

Sales in the heavy commercial vehicle sector grew by 15.8 percent in the second quarter, mostly because more electric buses were sold.

Specialised repair companies are also seeing increased turnover due to price increases, including the rising costs of raw materials for car parts.

The price of used cars is also climbing due to a shortage of second-hand vehicles.

CBS found that compared to other industries, business confidence in the car and motorcycle sector, which faces continued labour shortages, has decreased.