Healthcare insurance premiums to rise sharply: ministry forecast

Health insurance premiums will rise by around €12 a month, taking the monthly average to around €150 for an adult, according to health ministry forecasts leaked to the Telegraaf.

The estimate is due to be published next Tuesday when the government announces its 2024 spending plans.

It is up to health insurance firms themselves how much to charge, and some do opt to dig into their reserves to keep the rise to a minimum.

Last week the Telegraaf reported that a substantial increase was on the cards because of the rising cost of healthcare in general. In particular, hospital staff pay has risen between 13% and 15%.

Health insurance contracts usually run for one year and people have a six week window from mid November to make the switch. All insurance companies should publish their new fees before that date.

About 85% of the population are insured with one of the four biggest insurance companies last year their premiums rose between €4.20 and €11 a month.

However, according to research by comparison website Zorgwijzer, the price gap between the cheapest and most expensive basic plan stretched to more than €400 per year in 2023.

The cheapest plans currently range between €122 and €130 per month, while the most expensive basic plan could cost you up to €156 a month.