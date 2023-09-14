Sports broadcaster ESPN has agreed to continue showing Eredivisie football matches until 2030 in a deal worth €750 million, the Telegraaf reports.

The current contract, which runs until 2025, will be extended for five years, with the clubs receiving €135 million a year. They will also earn a €70 million bonus, to be paid in two stages, when the new deal is signed off later this year.

ESPN, formerly known as Fox Sports, signed a 10-year contract in 2013 to broadcast matches in the Dutch top flight, with an option of a two-year extension. The deal was worth €80 million a season to the clubs.

Disney, which owns ESPN, has agreed to as guarantor for the entire value of the contract. The US media giant also agreed to write off the loan that Eredivisie CV, the league’s commercial arm, took out to cover Fox Sports’ startup losses, in 2030.

The outstanding loan is believed to amount to several hundred thousand euros.