Dutch bicycle company VanMoof bought by British e-scooter maker

British electric scooter maker Lavoie has agreed to purchase premium Dutch bike manufacturer VanMoof for an undisclosed amount.

The Amsterdam-based e-bike maker declared bankruptcy in July. In a statement, Lavoie said the acquisition will “inject stability into the VanMoof operations.”

Lavoie is the electric scooter division of automotive technology company McLaren Applied, which supplies multiple Formula One teams.

VanMoof, known for its sleek bikes with inbuilt tracking systems, was given court protection from creditors earlier this year after failing to find new money. The company posted a loss of almost €80 million in 2021 and has never made a profit.

“VanMoof has 190,000 customers globally and our commitment is to continue to keep those riders on the road whilst we stabilise and efficiently grow the VanMoof business and continue to develop its world-class products,” Lavoi CEO Eliott Wertheimer said in a statement.

The amount Lavoie paid VanMoof is unclear, but Wertheimer told Reuters the figure was in the “tens of millions” of pounds.

Since the company went under, VanMoof customers have had to repair their bikes at car servicing company Kwikfit. But not everything can be fixed as some parts from VanMoof are unavailable.