Blast of heat ahead in first week of September

After a mediocre August, the Netherlands may be headed for some tropical temperatures in the first week of September.

Temperatures are expected in at least the top 20s and may tip into the official “tropical” zone of 30 degrees later this week, reports the KNMI weather institute.

Monday is set to be sunny and dry with very little wind and temperatures between 23 degrees in the north of the Netherlands and 27 in the south. By the end of the week, the country can expect almost no rain, plenty of sun and temperatures of at least 29 degrees.

Overall, this summer has been warmer and rainier than normal, largely thanks to a record-breakingly sunny June. In total, the summer had an average of 752 hours of sunshine across the country, compared to a normal year with 641 hours. There was slightly more rain than normal, in around the same number of hours.

Since the Netherlands is a huge agricultural exporter, the weather has a serious impact on harvests; farmers are expected to welcome the heat after a wet July.