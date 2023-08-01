VVD youth wing says no to far right alliance, Henk Krol is back

The head of the youth arm of the right-wing Liberal party VVD has said there should be no alliance with Geert Wilders’ far-right PVV after the November 22 general election.

JVVD chairman Michiel Suijker told current affairs show WNL Haagse Lobby that this was his personal opinion but said the two parties are too far apart in terms of their basic principles. In particular, he condemned Wilders’ earlier comments about “fewer Moroccans”.

Last month VVD MP Ruben Brekelmans said the party should not rule out working together with the PVV completely, to avoid “repeated compromises” on asylum with the left.

Meanwhile, a familiar face is making another bid to get back into parliament, by linking up with minor party BVNL. Henk Krol, who first entered parliament for 50Plus, is number two on the party’s list, behind its founder Wybren van Haga, who left Forum voor Democratie when it surged to the far right.

Krol’s chances of getting back into parliament at the age of 73 are slim. Opinion polls suggest BVNL will not gather enough votes to provide any MPs in the 150-seat parliament.