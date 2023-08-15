There’s a hot weekend ahead, with temperatures up to 30°

The next couple of days are set to be dry with sunny spells, but by the weekend a mini heatwave will hit the Netherlands, with temperatures up to 30° in places, weather forecasters say.

Thursday will be warm, with temperatures up to 26° in the southeast but on Friday the temperature will rise as the wind turns southerly and it will also be more humid.

On Saturday there is a chance of thunderstorms but they will not drive the heat away and it will remain warm until next Tuesday at least. The best sunshine is likely to be on Sunday and Monday.

The nights will also be sticky, with the temperature remaining as high as 20°.

The KNMI’s long term forecast sees a shift to cooler, more changeable weather heading into September.