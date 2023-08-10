Prison guard fired for having sex with female prisoner

A guard at a women’s prison in Evertsoord, Limburg, has been fired for having sex with a prisoner, Dutch media reported.

The man was dismissed with immediate effect when the matter became known in July. The woman was said to be “addicted to sex” which made her vulnerable to the abuse, the Telegraaf reported.

In March, another guard at the same prison was fired for maintaining a relationship with a prisoner.

The Netherlands has three prisons for women only and in May, it emerged that female inmates at a prison near Utrecht were subjected to bullying, threats and sexual harassment by guards, according to a report by justice ministry inspectors.

The inspectors started their investigation into events at the Nieuweresluis prison after police last May arrested a guard who had been accused of sexually abusing three inmates.

While most of the incidents involved staff making sexually-tinged comments towards inmates, there were also cases in which prisoners and guards had sexual contact, including oral gratification, the inspectors’ report said. Women were also subjected to discrimination and racism.