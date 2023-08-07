Former MP Khadija Arib”still has no idea what she is accused of”

Former parliamentary chairwoman Khadija Arib has told a television talk show she still has no idea exactly what allegations have been made against her, nearly a year after she resigned as an MP following accusations she presided over an ‘unsafe working environment’ for her staff.

Arib, who was an MP for 24 years, had been chairwoman since 2016 but was ousted by D66’s Vera Bergkamp after the 2021 general election.

The 62-year-old Labour MP stepped down in October after parliament’s executive committee launched an investigation into two anonymous complaints about her behaviour while she was chairwoman.



Arib described the inquiry at the time as ‘stab in the back’ and vigorously denied the allegations of bullying and harassment.

She told the talk show Zomergasten on Sunday night that the allegations surfaced in September last year “but as yet I still don’t know in concrete terms what they are about”.

“If I look back, the way Bergkamp has dealt with things is unacceptable,” she said. “And I think if you are accusing someone of something, you have to stop being anonymous and you must come with evidence.”

Arib only learned of the inquiry set up by Bergkamp when she was contacted by the NRC newspaper. Bergkamp has asked police to investigate how the details of the probe were leaked to journalists.