Five Dutch are missing, two have died in Slovenian storms

Five Dutch nationals are thought to be missing in Slovenia, which has been hit by days of heavy storms, landslides and flash flooding.

The five have all been reported missing by family members who have been unable to track down their relations holidaying in the region, news agency ANP said. It is unclear if they are individual travellers or a group.

According to broadcaster NOS, at least two campsites popular with Dutch tourists have been evacuated. In one case, around 60 people were brought out by helicopter.

On Friday, two Dutch nationals, a father and son from Gouda, died in a mountainous region of the country, but the exact cause of their death still has to be determined.

The EU country has been hit by torrential rains and heavy floods which have cut off roads and bridges. The Slovenian environmental agency has also raised the weather alert to the highest level after a month’s amount of rain fell within 24 hours.