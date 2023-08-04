Extra time goal puts FC Twente through in Conference League

A goal from Sem Steijn in extra time put FC Twente into the third qualifying round of this year’s Conference League competition on Thursday night.

The goal gave the Enschede side a 1-1 draw against Swedish club Hammarby IF, and that, on top of last week’s home win, was enough to put them through.

Next week Twente will meet Riga FC from Latvia at home, with the away leg taking place on August 17.

🔴 Het is afgelopen!! FC Twente plaatst zich voor de 3e voorronde van de UEFA Conference League! 🙌

Last week’s game was marred by crowd trouble and Twente decided not to take fans to Sweden for the return match.

Five Dutch clubs are involved in European competition this season. Feyenoord, as Eredivise champion qualify directly for the Champions League while PSV Eindhoven will take part in the third qualifying round.

Ajax, who finished third in the league, will join the Europa League in the play-offs while AZ of Alkmaar will take part in the Conference League third qualifying round alongside Twente.