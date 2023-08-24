Ex-Volt MP Nilüfer Gündogan umpteenth politician to quit

Former Volt MP Nilüfer Gündogan will not be returning as an MP after the November general election, she announced on social media.

The MP is the latest in a string of politicians who are leaving the political arena.

Gündogan, who was expelled from the party last year for alleged inappropriate behaviour and continued as an independent, said she would not have enough time to “put together a vital and viable movement.”

“That means the decision has been made for me,” she said.

She added that she would be looking for other ways to play a part in the public and social debate.

Gündogan repeated that the allegations made against her by party workers of unwanted sexual advances and abuse of power were “slander and defamation” aimed at getting her to quit as an MP. ‘I will prove this in court and fight to clear my name,” she said.