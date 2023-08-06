Dutch women to meet Spain after beating South Africa

The Dutch women’s football team beat South Africa 2-0 in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Sunday, and will now meet Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Jill Roord put Oranje into the lead in the ninth minute, but it was not until well into the second half that Lineth Beerensteyn put the second one away. Lieke Martens had a goal disallowed for offside in the 55th minute.

After the game coach Andries Jonker was full of praise for the Dutch keeper Daphne van Domselaarwho kept out several South Africa shots on goal. “You can see that she is a top talent,” he said. “And it is great to have that confirmed every match.”

The Dutch play was sloppy in the first half, but the second half was “much better and calmer,” he said.

Daniëlle van de Donk, however, received her second yellow card of the tournament, which now puts her out of Friday’s match.

Watch the highlights

Read the match report

The quarter-final will take place in Wellington, back in New Zealand, at 3 pm local time. Spain are sixth in the world rankings, the Netherlands are in ninth place.